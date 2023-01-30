OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused

Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week.

Officers responded to a 911 call at a home in the town in Bonnechere Valley Township before 9 p.m. Jan. 25 and found one person dead.

She has now been publicly identified as Lisa Sharpe, 48, of Eganville.

Trey Gagnon, 18, of Laurentian Valley Township, was arrested Thursday morning and is charged with second-degree murder.

Police confirm the victim is the accused's mother.

OPP say their investigation is ongoing.