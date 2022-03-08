Charges laid, OPP identify victim in fatal Tillsonburg, Ont. crash
One person is dead following a collision on Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday night.
Provincial police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger was ejected from a moving vehicle and was then struck and killed.
On Wednesday, OPP said Wyatt Chambers, 26, of Tillsonburg was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to police, the driver left the scene but later returned and is now in custody.
OPP reported earlier Tuesday evening that a pedestrian was involved in the collision.
Lisgar Avenue was closed in both directions between Fifth Street and Van Norman Drive for about six hours.
A 24-year-old Langton man is charged with dangerous operation causing death, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation, blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
-
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stableA unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.