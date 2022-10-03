OPP identify victim in Leamington homicide investigation
Essex County OPP has identified a 33-year-old Leamington woman as the victim of an alleged homicide, police continue to investigate.
Police were called to Mill Street East in Leamington Thursday around 5:40 p.m. where officers found a woman dead.
The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Shermaine Carling.
An investigation was launched into Carling’s death Friday and police arrested and charged David Enrique Espinoza Montes, 38, with second-degree murder the next day.
Officers continue to investigate with the help of the OPP Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com
