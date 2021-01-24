Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Trenton area on Sunday.

Police were called to a stretch of County Road 40 south of Highway 401 at around 7 a.m. Sunday. County Road 40 was closed between Telephone Road and the 401 for about 10 hours for the investigation.

Police said Monday that Michael Heron, 63, of Pickering, died at the scene of the crash. He was alone in his vehicle. The three other people in the second vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

#QWOPP investigation 2 vehicle collision. 1 person deceased at scene, others injured. #OPP Technical Collision Investigation Team/Reconstructionist on scene to help determine cause. Please avoid area as road is closed. @OPP_COMM_ER #Quinte #ONHwys ^bd https://t.co/zMOieaQFvx