OPP identify victim of fatal crash west of Pembroke

Ontario Provincial Police say a 47-year-old man from Pembroke is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Doran Road and Highway 17, west of Pembroke, at around 4 p.m. on reports of a vehicle on its side just off the highway.

The driver was the only person inside. He was taken to hospital but later died.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Donald James Switzer.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation. Police say anyone with information should contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.