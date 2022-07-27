OPP identify victim of fatal cycling crash

OPP have identified the person who died as a result of a crash in Southgate Township on Tuesday.

Marie Bearinger, 20, of Southgate Township was stuck by a vehicle while riding a bike, according to police, and was pronounced deceased at the scene after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Southgate Sideroad 49 was closed between Southgate Township Road 8 and Southgate Road 10 for several hours while police investigated.