OPP identify victim of fatal Hwy. 11 crash in Temiskaming Shores

Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shores have identified the victim of an April 7 collision on Highway 11 at Highway 65 in Temiskaming Shores.

The collision took place when a commercial motor vehicle headed north collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection of the two highways.

"The driver of the passenger vehicle was located deceased in the vehicle," the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

"(The victim) has been identified as 21-year-old Christine Osmond of Temiskaming Shores."

Osmond's fiancé Alexander Niemi told CTV News she was pregnant wth their son Colton, who also died as a result of the crash. She was due May 13.

Niemi also said his fiancé's pregnant friend was also in the car with her at the time of the crash. She also lost her unborn daughter as a result of the crash, he said, and remains in hospital.

"She will be forever remembered by those lives that she touched while working at Keepers Of The Circle, she loved children and the joy they brought to her life. Chrissy was known for her larger than life personality and sense of humour, she was full of passion and loved her friends and family with her whole heart," her obituary said.

"One of her favourite pastimes was spending time out in the garage with her fiancé Alexander helping him rebuild vehicles, learning and getting her hands dirty."

Osmond grew up in Bracebridge, her obituary said.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Temiskaming OPP at 705-647-8400, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.