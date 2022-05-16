OPP identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash near Westport, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash near Westport, Ont. over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the crash west of Ottawa at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation shows the driver of the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Perth Road and turning left. He was ejected as the motorcycle left the road and entered the ditch.

Kenneth Brightwell, 67, of Belleville was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person involved in the crash.