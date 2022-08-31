iHeartRadio

OPP identify victim of fatal Quinte West crash

OPP cruiser.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Quinte West.

Larry Brian Robidoux, 47, of Quinte West was killed when his vehicle left the road Tuesday night and crashed into a ditch.

The crash happened on Lorne Street near County Road 40 around 9 p.m.

The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

12