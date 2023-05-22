OPP identify victim of Renfrew, Ont. homicide

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Renfrew.

OPP officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard in Renfrew at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The victim has been identified as Jonathan Logan, 41, of Renfrew County.

The suspect in the shooting has yet to be found. Police have not released any details about the suspect, but have said they believe Logan was targeted.

Several police vehicles were lined up along Vimy Boulevard Saturday as police canvassed for witnesses door-to-door and gathered evidence at the scene. In the early hours Saturday, police had issued a public safety warning because the shooter remained at large, but it was lifted by the afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.