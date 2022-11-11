OPP identify victims in fatal Highway 24 crash

The two people killed in Thursday’s crash on Highway 24 have now been named.

At around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, the vehicle they were in collided with an SUV at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 7 Townsend, just west of Waterford.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The car’s passenger was transported to hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Provincial police have identified them as Karl Tabe, 90, and Kathleen Tabe, 80, from Norfolk County.

Two adults and a child in the SUV were also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

The crash closed Highway 24 at Concession 7 Townsend for approximately six hours.