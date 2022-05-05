OPP impound wanted man's motorcycle

A wanted man’s motorcycle was impounded when he was discovered at a local convenience store in Tay Township on Monday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP had been looking for the motorcyclist who had previously been involved with two fail-to-stop investigations in Wyebridge, and on Old Fort Road in April.

The officer located the man at a local grocer on William Street in Midland Monday, and police say further investigation revealed the man was carrying methamphetamines and an edged weapon.

Those items were seized, as was his motorcycle.

The 35-year-old Tay Township man faces numerous charges, including possession of narcotics, failing to comply with probation orders and charges relating to operating a motor vehicle without insurance, licence and while under suspension.