OPP in Huntsville search for suspect in hit-and-run

Huntsville OPP are asking the public for help locating a vehicle on the run after a head-on crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon.

According to police it happened on Greer road at Muskoka Road 10 just before 1:30 p.m.

The vehicle in question is described as a black pickup truck with an exterior gas tank in the box and the vehicle is said to have extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP.