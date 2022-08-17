OPP in Muskoka investigating multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles
Lock it or lose it, police in Gravenhurst warn as they investigate "multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles" in the past two weeks.
Police say the thefts have primarily happened in the town's core between Muskoka Beach Road, Muskoka Road North, Winewood Avenue, Fraser Street, Louise Street, and surrounding areas.
Over the weekend, officers arrested a 32-year-old local man in connection with one incident. He faces a charge of theft under $5,000.
"Police are asking that homeowners check their home surveillance cameras for possible evidence of people checking vehicle doors," Bracebridge OPP stated.
Police say that even if the vehicle was locked, video surveillance footage is "a valuable piece of information" and could lead to identifying the person(s) responsible.
They ask anyone who can help in the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
