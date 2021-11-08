OPP in Sturgeon Falls seize stolen weapons, bikes, $113K in street drugs

Ontario Provincial Police in Sturgeon Falls uncovered stolen weapons, bikes and illegal drugs during a late-evening raid Nov. 4 at an apartment building in Sturgeon Falls.

Armed with a search warrant, police seized two stolen firearms, three stolen bicycles and three cellphones.

In addition, police seized drug-related paraphernalia, more than 240 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than 77 grams of suspected heroin, almost 40 grams of suspected cocaine, numerous suspected hydromorphone capsules, almost 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and almost 260 methamphetamine speed tablets.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $113,000.

Two people inside the residence were arrested and charged. A 45-year-old from Sturgeon Falls was charged with nine offences, including drug trafficking and possession, weapons possession and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail court in West Nipissing on Nov. 5.

A second person, aged 23, with no fixed address, was charged with trafficking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing on Dec. 2.