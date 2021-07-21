OPP in Sudbury use spike belt to stop suspended driver from southern Ontario

A 28-year-old suspect from Brampton is under arrest after Ontario Provincial Police used a spike belt Tuesday to stop a suspended driver.

Police responded to a call about a speeding vehicle driving in an unsafe manner on Highway 17, in Baldwin Township.

"OPP located the motor vehicle on Highway 17 near Lorne Falls Road in Greater Sudbury where the driver failed to stop for police," the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

"A spike belt was deployed successfully and the vehicle was safely stopped. The driver was subsequently arrested."

The Brampton suspect is now charged with driving while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime, fleeing from police, dangerous driving and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice bail Court today in Espanola.