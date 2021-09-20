OPP in Temiskaming Shores dispatched to break and enter in progress
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the Temiskaming detachment were dispatched to a break and enter in progress in the Town of Cobalt on Friday night.
Officials say officers were called to Commission Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. where an investigation revealed two individuals had entered a residence before they were confronted by the owner.
One of the individuals fled on foot before police arrived, while the other, a 25-year-old Cobalt woman, remained on scene.
The accused initially provided officers with a false name and once in custody, a search yielded a quantity of controlled substances.
The woman has been charged with:
- Obstruct peace officer
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
She was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at a later date.
