OPP in the Sault say it took spike belt to apprehend suspect who made death threats, stole car
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an incident involving a stolen car, death threats and a spike belt.
OPP were called at 9:10 a.m. on Nov. 16 about a firearms occurrence on Highway 17 in North Shore Township.
"The complainant reported that a friend had stolen their car and was on the way to Sault Ste. Marie from Spanish," police said in a news release.
"The person had also made threats to kill people and harm themself with a firearm in their possession."
Police quickly located the vehicle travelling west on Highway 17, but the driver refused multiple times to stop for police.
"Eventually, a spike belt was utilized, which was effective in immobilizing the vehicle in a safe manner," police said. "The driver was subsequently arrested and charged."
The 51-year-old suspect is charged with dangerous driving, fleeing from police, weapons possession, uttering threats and driving while suspended.
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Nov. 17.
