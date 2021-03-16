OPP officers in Wasaga Beach are on the hunt for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Police said Saturday night they believed 20-year-old Brayden Bullock was in an area bounded by Morgan Road, 45th Street South and Wasaga Sands Drive.

Police have not elaborated on why they're looking for Bullock, but neighbours report investigators in cruisers and an OPP helicopter descending on the area at about 7:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

On Sunday afternoon, police were stationed outside a home on Academy Avenue. The house was blocked by police tape while glass in the home's front door was smashed, and a dark stain marked the driveway.