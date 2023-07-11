OPP inspection blitz results in CMVs taken out of service, nearly 30 charges

Provincial police removed three commercial motor vehicles (CMV) from service following Tuesday's pop-up inspection blitz in Shelburne.

Dufferin OPP is conducting pop-up commercial motor vehicle inspections all week as part of its Operation Safe Driver initiative.

"Dufferin County roadways continue to see a considerable presence of CMV. Due to the size, weight and loads, these vehicles have the increased potential of causing serious collisions," the OPP posted on social media regarding the inspections.

Police say along with the vehicles taken off the road, officers laid 28 charges and issued six warnings.