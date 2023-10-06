OPP investigate after serious two-vehicle crash on Fife Road

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County closed an intersection on Friday night after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to hospital.

Police responded to what they called a serious collision around 5 p.m.on Fife Road and Township Road 1.

“Initial reports indicated that two vehicles were involved, and that one person was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries,” a news release from OPP said.

Police said the intersection will remain closed while investigators are on scene.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact OPP.

#WellingtonOPP have the intersection of Fife Road and First Line @TwpPuslinchON CLOSED for a serious collision ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/0IQEqnqdhT