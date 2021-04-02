OPP investigate alleged home invasion in Norfolk County

On Thursday at approximately 11:34 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Norfolk County Detachment investigated an alleged home invasion at a Norfolk County address.

Investigators said at approx. 12:50 a.m. Thursday, three unknown individuals allegedly entered a residence with force at a Church Street West, Waterford, Norfolk County address.

Suspects allegedly ransacked a quantity of currency from the residence then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5'10", wearing a dark Covid mask, black baseball cap, black pants and dark shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white male, with long dirty blond hair in a ponytail, and had a nasally voice and pock marked skin. He was wearing a red Detroit Red Wings baseball cap, red Detroit Red Wings Covid mask and plaid coat.

The third suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'8", stocky build with pock marked skin and had a deep voice. He was wearing a green coat, baseball cap, and mechanic style gloves.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance. If anyone has any security surveillance footage that may have captured the suspects in the area, they are being asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

