OPP investigate alleged home invasion with firearm, near Belwood Lake

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an alleged home invasion robbery with a firearm that occured early Saturday morning near Belwood Lake Ontario.

OPP in a tweet, say the report came in at 5 a.m. on Sideroad 15.

No injuries were reported, those with further information are asked to contact police.

#WellingtonOPP investigating a home invasion robbery with a firearm -occurred at 5am this morning on Siderd 15 near #BelwoodLake no injuries reported. More info will be provided once it becomes available Anyone w info can call 1-888-310-1122 or #Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS ^km pic.twitter.com/9PdS4z7xBJ