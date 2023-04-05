OPP investigate Arkona, Ont. armed bank robbery

Three masked suspects allegedly robbed an Arkona, Ont. bank Tuesday while wielding a firearm before making away with an unknown amount of cash, OPP say.

Police were called to the armed robber on Arkona Road around 5:20 p.m. where they confirmed no one was injured during the incident.

Police say three masked individuals entered the business around 4:50 p.m., locking the doors behind them.

A firearm was brandished during the robbery, police say. The suspects then fled the building after taking an “unknown amount of Canadian currency” from the vault. They were last seen travelling southbound on Arkona Road.

Anyone with surveillance footage, including doorbell systems or dashcam video from the area during the time of and leading up to the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org