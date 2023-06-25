OPP investigate car theft in Essex County

Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle from a residence in Lakeshore, Ont.

The car was reported stolen around 3:45 p.m. Friday from a home near the intersection of Old Tecumseh Road and Wallace Line Road.

The car is described as a white Mercedes Maybach sedan with Ontario license plate CWDM 286.

Two unknown individuals attended the residence in a vehicle the same make and model as the one advertised by the victim. The suspects then left the scene with both vehicles.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects or the stolen vehicle, please contact Lakeshore OPP.

Below is a photo of one of the suspects taken from a security camera.