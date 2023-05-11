OPP investigate crash that sends one man to hospital with life-altering injuries

Police in Dufferin County are investigating a serious single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Mono-Adjala Townline in the Town of Mono.

According to OPP, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries and then airlifted to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122.