OPP investigate deadly electrocution at Orillia hydro plant

Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Orillia detachment responded to a transponder fire call in the early morning hours.

Orillia Fire and Emergency Services joined police at the facility on Industrial Drive in Orillia.

Initial investigation shows the man entered the transformer compound unlawfully, where he was electrocuted.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.