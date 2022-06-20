OPP investigate fatal collision in Kingsville

One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.

Kingsville OPP, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash around 3:44 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 18.

Police say there were two occupants in the vehicle.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation, police say.

The road has since reopened but the investigation is ongoing. Members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting Kingsville OPP with the investigation.

Police say updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the Kingsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. To remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com