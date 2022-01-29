OPP investigate fatal crash in Markstay-Warren

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the West Nipissing detachment are investigating a fatal two-car collision on Highway 17 east of Kukagami Lake Road where officials say a 42-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries.



Police say Larry Pearce of West Nipissing was pronounced dead at the scene which closed the highway in both directions for approx. seven hours.



The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.



“Preliminary investigation indicated that one passenger vehicle was traveling west, while another passenger vehicle was traveling east and collided head-on,” read an OPP news release issued Saturday morning.



“Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene. The investigation is still on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.”

Officials did confirm that the incident is not related to the convoy of commercial motor vehicles traveling to Ottawa.



The Greater Sudbury community of Markstay-Warren is located approx. 20 mins east of the city.