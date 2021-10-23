OPP investigate fatal crash in Thunder Bay

First responders in Thunder Bay were called to a collision on Highway 11-17 near Mapleward Road where a 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead the scene.

In a news release issued early Saturday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed they were called to the scene just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.



An investigation conducted by the OPP Thunder Bay detachment revealed her vehicle was heading eastbound before crossing the center line and colliding with a commercial vehicle.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was also sent to hospital with minor injuries.



Police have identified the victim as Annabella Zwada, 43, of Thunder Bay.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.