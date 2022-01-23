OPP investigate fatal fire in Simcoe

One person has passed away and two others were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation following an overnight fire in Simcoe.

Emergency crews attended the blaze at Queen Street and Robinson Sunday around 12:45 a.m.

“Volunteer firefighters arrived on scene and were met by a fully engulfed residence fire,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in an update on Twitter. “As a result, volunteer firefighters battled that blaze and were able to prevent that fire from spreading to a local nearby residence, a neighbouring home.”

Two people were able to escape the blaze. Both suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Sanchuk said one person was located by firefighters inside the home deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that’s been affected by this tragedy, to all family and friends of the deceased,” he said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is on scene and OPP is also investigating.

UPDATE - Fatal fire investigation continues at Queen St S and Robinson St in #Simcoe. 2 people escaped from residence and were treated for smoke inhalation at a local area hospital. @ONFireMarshal is on scene. @NorfolkCoFire @NorfolkEMS @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/R0QHGU2WgK