OPP are investigating a fatal collision after a passenger vehicle struck a light pole in Leamington, police say.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday OPP were contacted by Essex-Windsor EMS reporting the collision. Police attended with Leamington Fire Services to Mersea Road 6 between Highway 77 and Bruner Road.

Police say the vehicle's two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital, where one has since been pronounced dead, and one was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

OPP have closed Mersea Road 6 between Highway 77 and Bruner Road as its Technical Collision Investigators assist with the investigation.

ROAD CLOSURE: Mersea Rd 6 between Bruner Rd and Hwy 77 #Leamington - Road CLOSED following collision, #EssexCtyOPP on scene. ^lm

Police expect the road to be reopened by around 8 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who has witnessed the incident to call Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.