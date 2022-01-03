OPP investigate fatal snowmobile crash in Huron Shores Township

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from the East Algoma detachment are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash they say involved a pickup truck.

Police have released few details but did confirm the snowmobile collided with a pick-up truck on Cameron Road in the northern community of Huron Shores Township. There were no injuries to the driver or passenger.

The snowmobile operator, Ernest Boulrice, 52, of the Thessalon First Nation was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and is currently under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS).



The OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) is also assisting with the investigation.



A post-mortem examination will take place in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date.



