OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Sunday morning.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. June 18, the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greater Sudbury Fire Service responded to a two-vehicle collision east of Coniston, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
"(The) drivers of (both) vehicles, were transported to the local hospital, by Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," said police in a news release Saturday.
One passenger, a 65-year-old-person, from Wahnapitae, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The highway was closed in both directions for approximately four hours, while members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team process the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
