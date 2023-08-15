OPP investigate hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Muskoka

Police in cottage country are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian over the weekend.

According to Huntsville OPP, a 43-year-old man was struck by a light-coloured pick-up truck while walking on Muskoka Road 117 near Birch Glen Road in Lake of Bays around 12:44 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the vehicle may have damage to the front passenger side as a result of the collision.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage of the vehicle or driver to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.