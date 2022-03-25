OPP charge two men in stolen vehicle investigation in Orillia

Orillia OPP have charged two people after a stolen vehicle investigation on Friday afternoon.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. along Highway 11, where officers along with a K-9 unit and a police chopper stopped two stolen vehicles in question.

According to police the two men ultimately fled on foot and were soon after apprehended by police.

A 19-year-old and a 28-year-old are in police custody and face a series of charges related to the incident.