Boy riding dirt bike critically injured in collision with pickup truck in New Tecumseth

A 15-year-old New Tecumseth boy suffered serious injuries after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a vehicle Sunday evening.

According to provincial police, the crash happened shortly before 7:30 on the 5th Line east of Sideroad 15.

Police say the teen was crossing over the 5th Line from one trail to another trail on his dirt bike when an eastbound GMC Sierra struck him.

The OPP says the boy was rushed to a local hospital and later airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Traffic Collision Investigation team was brought in to investigate.

No charges have been laid at this time.