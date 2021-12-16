OPP investigate serious collision in Grey Highlands, five people taken to hospital

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a serious collision between a pick-up truck and a buggy that sent five people to the hospital, four are said to have life-threatening injuries, police say.

Emergency crews responded to the collision report around 3:40 p.m. on Grey Road 2 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

Police say five occupants were transported from the scene to local hospitals. Four occupants are said to have sustained life-threatening injuries, three of which have been air lifted by Ornge.

OPP remain on scene and are conducting the investigation with the assistance of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) and the Ministry of Labour.

Police say Grey Road 2 is expected to remain closed between Centre Line A and the Third Concession for several hours as emergency crews process the scene.

More updates will be released as they become available, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).