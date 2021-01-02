Emergency crews were called to a scene in Laurier Township at approx. 9:30 a.m. yesterday, where they discovered the bodies of a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man they say had died sometime throughout the previous night.



The incident is being investigated as a sudden death and no foul play is suspected at this time.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Almaguin Highlands Detachment, the South River Machar Fire Department, the Laurier Fire Department and the Parry Sound Medical Services (EMS) all attended the scene.



Laurier Township is approx. 30 minutes south of North Bay but the municipality is located in the northeast section of the Parry Sound District.



The investigation is on-going and a post-mortem examination is scheduled at the Center of Forensic Sciences (CFS) in Toronto.