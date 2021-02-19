Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a sudden death at a William Street residence in Parry Sound on Feb. 5 in what is said to be a suspected opioid overdose.



Police said in a news release Thursday, a 45-year-old individual from McKellar Township, northeast of Parry Sound, was found last week unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased.



The individual’s identity has not been released.



Officers with the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit also attended the scene and the investigation is currently under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigations Branch.



Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.



Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).