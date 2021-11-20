OPP investigate vacant building fire in Elliot Lake

Ontario Provincial Police from the East Algoma Detachment is investigating a fire at a vacant building in Elliot Lake, Ont., which they believe was deliberately set.



At least one individual unknown to police was seen vacating the property before responders arrived on-scene.



OPP were called to the Lisbon Road location just after 2:00 p.m. along with the Elliot Lake Fire Department who extinguished the fire.



The Office of the Fire Marshal has also attended the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.



Any person with information regarding the fires should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.



Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online