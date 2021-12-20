OPP investigates car theft from Orangeville dealership

Dufferin’s Ontario Provincial Police detachment says it has launched an investigation after a vehicle was allegedly stolen from a car dealership in Orangeville on Saturday.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video and shows one man driving off the lot at about 7 p.m.

Officers were notified of the theft on Sunday. The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2016 four-door Mercedes Benz GL350 valued at $55,000.

Police say there is no description of the suspect right now and is asking the public for any information that could help in its investigation.

Business owners in the area of 326 Broadway are also being asked to check their surveillance video for suspicious activity, the vehicle or the man in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Detachment at 519-942-1711 and 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers either by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Dufferin OPP reminds residents to lock cars and to close windows to avoid any possible theft and to leave anything of value out of sight.

Police are also advising drivers to never leave vehicles running and unattended.