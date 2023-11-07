OPP investigates threatening message at Alliston public school
Provincial police investigated a situation at an Alliston elementary school Tuesday morning, prompting a hold-and-secure measure to be implemented.
OPP confirmed it was investigating a threatening message at Alliston Union Public School.
A letter sent by the school's principal to parents states office staff received a voicemail that "was threatening in nature and immediately reported it to the Nottawasaga OPP."
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
Shortly after the morning bell, the OPP directed staff to initiate a hold-and-secure while it investigated the situation.
The Simcoe County District School Board noted all students and staff were safe.
The hold-and-secure was lifted at 11:30 a.m., police said, adding, "There appears to be no threat to public safety."
"We want you to know that we will always take whatever precautions are necessary to ensure the safety of our students and staff," the letter from the board concluded.
During a hold and secure, activities resume as usual inside the school, but all exterior doors are locked, and no one is permitted to enter or exit the building.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.
-
Kitchener crash closes section of Huron RoadA collision has closed Huron Road in Kitchener between Trussler Road and Amand Drive.