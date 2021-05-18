OPP investigating a break-in at Hockley Valley Resort

Dufferin OPP is investigating after suspects broke into a barn at Hockley Valley Resort, stealing several pricey tools.

Police say the break-in happened sometime overnight on Wednesday, May 12, and the suspects took a chainsaw, electric hand tools, mechanical equipment and a welding unit.

Police tell CTV News resort staff are still going through the inventory of tools to see if anything else was taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Dufferin OPP.