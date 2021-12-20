OPP investigating a death in Mattawa
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 25-year-old was found dead in a residence in Mattawa on Dec. 18, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday.
Police were called at 8:26 a.m. about a person found unresponsive on McConnell Street and arrived along with paramedics.
"Police located a 25 year-old-person inside the residence deceased," police said in a news release.
"There (are) no safety concerns towards the public."
Further updates will be provided when they become available, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
