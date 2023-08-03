OPP investigating a homicide in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township

Ontario Provincial Police are treating the death of a 66-year-old in Leeds County as a homicide.

Officers located the body of a deceased person at a home in the Toledo area just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Giles Dagenais, 66, of Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

The OPP Leeds County Detachment Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services are leading the investigation. Police say residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the Toledo area while the investigation continues.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

Toledo is located between Brockville and Smiths Falls.