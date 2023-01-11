OPP investigating after $5K taken from victim in tax refund fraud
OPP are involved in a fraud investigation in Thames Centre.
The victim responded to an email that followed a letter from who they believed to be Service Canada regarding a GST and HST refund. The email asked for personal information so that the 'refund' could be transferred.
As the victim believed the message to be true, they provided the required information leaving them with $5,000 worth of withdrawals.
Police are reminding the public to verify any unsolicited requests before responding, do not respond over the phone if you are made to feel uncomfortable, and delete the senders profile.
"Fraud is a multi-billion dollar per year business and modern, tech savvy, fraudsters will do their best to create confusion and chaos during interactions, leading victims to react impulsively and hand over their money."
For more information on fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website or contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
