OPP investigating after 7 beagles stolen from Lakeshore, Ont. property

Lakeshore OPP are investigating after seven beagles were stolen early Saturday morning.

Police were called to an address on Lions Club Road Saturday after a break and enter to the property and the dogs were discovered missing.

Police are hoping to find the dogs as soon as possible to prevent undue harm or stress to the animals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).