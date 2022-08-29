OPP investigating after body found in Huntsville garage fire
Police are investigating after a body was found inside a Huntsville garage engulfed in flames Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Irene Street around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
"One person was located deceased in the structure," OPP said.
"The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending a post-mortem examination at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto."
The Office of the Fire Marshal, Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario is assisting the OPP crime unit and forensic identification services in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
