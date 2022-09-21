OPP investigating after human remains found north of Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday they have discovered a body on Metagama Road, located in an unorganized township, north of Greater Sudbury.
Police were called around 5:27 p.m. Tuesday to a location on the road, located roughly halfway between Sudbury and Timmins, just west of Highway 144.
"One person was located deceased," West Nipissing OPP said in a news release.
"While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times."
Specialized units are investigating the case and residents should expect to see a police presence in the area.
